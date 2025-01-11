Governor Dauda Lawal has assured the Ministry of Livestock Development that Zamfara state has available spaces and is ready for ranching.

The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, paid a courtesy visit to the Honorable Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, at the Ministry’s headquarters.

As an agrarian state, Zamfara is important to the Ministry of Livestock Development’s mission, according to a statement made by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris.

The Livestock Ministry was established in July 2024 with the goals of improving food security, fostering domestic and foreign investment, establishing a safe environment, and reforming Nigeria’s livestock sector.

During the visit, Governor Lawal expressed his administration’s willingness to collaborate in exploring Zamfara State’s full potential.

“Honourable Minister, as you know, Zamfara is an agrarian society. That is why our motto is, ‘Farming is our pride.’

“We are here today to congratulate you on the establishment of this new ministry, which I believe is timely. Additionally, we aim to foster a strong collaboration between our state and the ministry.

“In Zamfara, several earth dams across the state need rehabilitation to provide for animals, and there may also be opportunities to accommodate any expanded initiatives.

“We invite the Honorable Minister and his team to visit Zamfara to assess the situation on the ground.”

While responding, the honorable minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, thanked Governor Lawal for visiting the ministry.

“Since the ministry was established, we have not received a visit from an executive governor who feels the need to hear what we have to offer.

“I want to assure you that we are prepared to collaborate with you to transform and address your concerns in the livestock sector in Zamfara.

“The livestock sector has long operated informally. We will modernize this sector through various strategic programs.

“Your Excellency, Zamfara State will be the pilot state to showcase the agenda of the new ministry. With this collaboration, we will turn the Gidan jaji in Zamfara into a mini agricultural hub.” He said.

