Governor Dauda Lawal commended the Department of State Services for intercepting an arms shipment bound for Zamfara State.

On Tuesday, the Department of State Services director in Zamfara displayed the intercepted weapons and ammunition to the governor at the government house in Gusau.

A statement by the spokesperson for the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the intercepted weapons comprised a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG), Two Machine Guns, Nine AK47 rifles, Two Pistols, Nineteen Magazines, and more than a thousand live rounds of ammunition.

The statement also noted that the suspected gunrunner was followed by Department of State Services personnel from the Niger Republic and was arrested on the Zurmi/Kauran Namoda highway in Zamfara State.

While examining the intercepted weapons, Governor Dauda Lawal highlighted the fruitful collaboration between the troops and the Zamfara State government in combating banditry.

“I must praise the troops, the military, the DSS, and the police, especially the Department of State Services, for successfully executing such a significant arrest.

“I want to emphasize that these successes, along with others in addressing banditry in the state, are a result of the collaboration and support provided by the Zamfara State government to all security forces.

“We will continue to support the troops in whatever way we can to encourage them to keep up their good work.

“It will be interesting to know that most of these criminals are indigenes of Zamfara. They’re not foreigners, and this arrested individual is not the only one. We have had more over the last few weeks, but this is the only one we present to the public. Such arrests have occurred daily.

“Banditry is declining in Zamfara. We have seen that. I urged the people of Zamfara to give all the necessary support to the troops.