Governor of Taraba state, Agbu Kefas wants the Nigerian Army to sustain the tempo in the fight against criminality.

Mr Kefas made the call at the closing of the 2024 West African Social Activities, of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, held in Jalingo Taraba State.

There is no doubt that security agents have been collaborating with governor Agbu Kefas in subduing all forms of criminalities.

The Governor is not unmindful of the giant strides of the security agencies.

Speaking at WASA celebration in Jalingo, Governor Kefas assured the Nigerian Army and other security agencies of continuous support in all their engagements.

Earlier, the Brigade Commander 6 Bridage, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa described the West African social activities as a significant event, which is part of the customs and tradition of the Nigerian Army.

He expressed delight on the successful conclusion of the 2024 training cycle appreciating God for his benevolence towards them.

He however reassured the people of Taraba State and the Nigerian Army of the Brigade’s unrelenting commitment and loyalty to fulfilling its mandate of defending the nation’s territorial integrity and aiding civil authority.

The event featured a variety of cultural displays, the symbolic beating of retreat, presentation of awards, and the lighting of bonfire.