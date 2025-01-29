Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris has flagged off the construction of the 11-kilometer Maidangwami-Kangi road in Fakai Local Government Area, valued at N2.3 billion.

The project is part of the 350-kilometer rural road projects approved by Governor Idris in 2023.

During the ceremony, Governor Idris reaffirmed his commitment to providing free fertilizer to farmers throughout his tenure.

He emphasised that his administration is dedicated to the welfare of the people, citing the provision of free fertilizer and assorted grains as a testament to this commitment.

The Governor also highlighted other development projects executed by his administration, including township roads in Argungu, Yauri, and Birnin Kebbi and announced plans to begin construction of the dilapidated Koko-Dabai road after he has flagged off the construction of the Ribah-Maga road in Danko-Wasagu Local Government.

The Governor’s efforts have yielded significant results, with hundreds of defectors from the PDP joining the APC during his visit to Fakai, Sakaba, and Danko Wasagu.