Governor of Kebbi state Nasir Idris has flagged off the reconstruction of the Koko-Dabai federal road after a two year struggle to safeguard lives and economic fortunes in Zuru Emirate.

The project is valued at 64 billion naira.

At the ceremony, Governor Idris described the event as historic and a fulfilment of his campaign promise.

Although it’s a federal road, he’s willing to seek reimbursement from the Federal Government later.

The Governor directed the Ministry of Works to monitor the project closely to ensure compliance with specifications.

The Commissioner for Works and Housing, Engr. Abdullahi Umar Muslim, commended Governor Idris for his determination to secure the project, which had eluded previous administrations.

This development will reconnect communities in Zuru, Fakai, Sakaba, and Danko/Wasagu local government areas, fostering agricultural and socio-economic growth.