Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has described the death of the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Adewunmi Onanuga, as a colossal loss to the country.

The lawmaker who represented Sagamu, Ikenne, and Remo North Federal Constituencies, died on Wednesday after a brief illness.

The Governor, during a visit to the Sagamu residence of the deceased said her death was shocking, sad, devastating, and a painful one to accept.

He described her as very loyal and a dependable ally, adding that she was reliable, very consistent, and extremely hardworking.

The Governor promised that the state government would stand by the family.

“She was very loyal, very dependable, very consistent, very reliable. She was extremely hardworking, and besides the fact that this has come untimely, this has happened in the wrong order.

“We have lost a gem of a woman, not just in Sagamu or Remo, but the state and the country. She was one of our shining stars; she has impacted so many lives.