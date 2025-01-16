Governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun has condoled with the family of Adewunmi Onanuga, a member of the House of Representatives representing Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency who died on Wednesday, after a brief illness.

The Lawmaker popularly known as Ijaya, until her death served as the Deputy Chief Whip in the House of Representatives.

In his condolence message, Governor Abiodun described the death of the lawmaker as devastating and shocking, adding that her death is a monumental loss to Ogun State and Nigeria as a whole.

The governor eulogised Adewunmi as a fearless leader, a loyal party member, and a great mobiliser who contributed immensely to the advancement of women and the general well-being of her constituents.

He prayed for the repose of her soul and for strength for the family she left behind to bear the irreplaceable loss.