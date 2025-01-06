Germany has launched a new online platform to simplify the visa application process for Nigerians seeking to work, study or join family members in the country.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described the new online visa application portal as a positive development that will help the country meet its demand for skilled workers.

“Every year, Germany is short of at least 400,000 skilled workers. 400,000 clever minds and even more agile hands to keep our country running – in the skilled crafts sector, in the care sector, in tech companies. Our national economy is also in a global competition to attract trainees, apprentices, and students.

“At times like these, we cannot afford to downright put the best off coming here to roll up their sleeves because of long paper application forms and even longer waiting periods.

Advertisement

“At times like these, as one of the biggest economies and as a modern country of immigration, we need a national visa process that is state-of-the-art – modern, digital and secure,” Ms Baerbock said.

Accessible globally, the portal allows applicants to select from 28 categories of national visas and is available to all 167 German visa offices worldwide.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to modernise the immigration process and address Germany’s pressing shortage of skilled workers.

By simplifying visa access, Germany hopes to attract skilled workers and ensure a more inclusive and responsive immigration system in line with modern demands.

Advertisement

Germany has launched a new online platform to simplify the visa application process for Nigerians seeking to work, study or join family members in the country.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described the new online visa application portal as a positive development that will help the country meet its demand for skilled workers.

“Every year, Germany is short of at least 400,000 skilled workers. 400,000 clever minds and even more agile hands to keep our country running – in the skilled crafts sector, in the care sector, in tech companies. Our national economy is also in a global competition to attract trainees, apprentices, and students.

“At times like these, we cannot afford to downright put the best off coming here to roll up their sleeves because of long paper application forms and even longer waiting periods.

Advertisement

“At times like these, as one of the biggest economies and as a modern country of immigration, we need a national visa process that is state-of-the-art – modern, digital and secure,” Ms Baerbock said.

Accessible globally, the portal allows applicants to select from 28 categories of national visas and is available to all 167 German visa offices worldwide.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to modernise the immigration process and address Germany’s pressing shortage of skilled workers.

By simplifying visa access, Germany hopes to attract skilled workers and ensure a more inclusive and responsive immigration system in line with modern demands.

Advertisement

Germany has launched a new online platform to simplify the visa application process for Nigerians seeking to work, study or join family members in the country.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described the new online visa application portal as a positive development that will help the country meet its demand for skilled workers.

“Every year, Germany is short of at least 400,000 skilled workers. 400,000 clever minds and even more agile hands to keep our country running – in the skilled crafts sector, in the care sector, in tech companies. Our national economy is also in a global competition to attract trainees, apprentices, and students.

“At times like these, we cannot afford to downright put the best off coming here to roll up their sleeves because of long paper application forms and even longer waiting periods.

Advertisement

“At times like these, as one of the biggest economies and as a modern country of immigration, we need a national visa process that is state-of-the-art – modern, digital and secure,” Ms Baerbock said.

Accessible globally, the portal allows applicants to select from 28 categories of national visas and is available to all 167 German visa offices worldwide.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to modernise the immigration process and address Germany’s pressing shortage of skilled workers.

By simplifying visa access, Germany hopes to attract skilled workers and ensure a more inclusive and responsive immigration system in line with modern demands.

Advertisement

Germany has launched a new online platform to simplify the visa application process for Nigerians seeking to work, study or join family members in the country.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described the new online visa application portal as a positive development that will help the country meet its demand for skilled workers.

“Every year, Germany is short of at least 400,000 skilled workers. 400,000 clever minds and even more agile hands to keep our country running – in the skilled crafts sector, in the care sector, in tech companies. Our national economy is also in a global competition to attract trainees, apprentices, and students.

“At times like these, we cannot afford to downright put the best off coming here to roll up their sleeves because of long paper application forms and even longer waiting periods.

Advertisement

“At times like these, as one of the biggest economies and as a modern country of immigration, we need a national visa process that is state-of-the-art – modern, digital and secure,” Ms Baerbock said.

Accessible globally, the portal allows applicants to select from 28 categories of national visas and is available to all 167 German visa offices worldwide.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to modernise the immigration process and address Germany’s pressing shortage of skilled workers.

By simplifying visa access, Germany hopes to attract skilled workers and ensure a more inclusive and responsive immigration system in line with modern demands.

Advertisement

Germany has launched a new online platform to simplify the visa application process for Nigerians seeking to work, study or join family members in the country.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described the new online visa application portal as a positive development that will help the country meet its demand for skilled workers.

“Every year, Germany is short of at least 400,000 skilled workers. 400,000 clever minds and even more agile hands to keep our country running – in the skilled crafts sector, in the care sector, in tech companies. Our national economy is also in a global competition to attract trainees, apprentices, and students.

“At times like these, we cannot afford to downright put the best off coming here to roll up their sleeves because of long paper application forms and even longer waiting periods.

Advertisement

“At times like these, as one of the biggest economies and as a modern country of immigration, we need a national visa process that is state-of-the-art – modern, digital and secure,” Ms Baerbock said.

Accessible globally, the portal allows applicants to select from 28 categories of national visas and is available to all 167 German visa offices worldwide.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to modernise the immigration process and address Germany’s pressing shortage of skilled workers.

By simplifying visa access, Germany hopes to attract skilled workers and ensure a more inclusive and responsive immigration system in line with modern demands.

Advertisement

Germany has launched a new online platform to simplify the visa application process for Nigerians seeking to work, study or join family members in the country.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described the new online visa application portal as a positive development that will help the country meet its demand for skilled workers.

“Every year, Germany is short of at least 400,000 skilled workers. 400,000 clever minds and even more agile hands to keep our country running – in the skilled crafts sector, in the care sector, in tech companies. Our national economy is also in a global competition to attract trainees, apprentices, and students.

“At times like these, we cannot afford to downright put the best off coming here to roll up their sleeves because of long paper application forms and even longer waiting periods.

Advertisement

“At times like these, as one of the biggest economies and as a modern country of immigration, we need a national visa process that is state-of-the-art – modern, digital and secure,” Ms Baerbock said.

Accessible globally, the portal allows applicants to select from 28 categories of national visas and is available to all 167 German visa offices worldwide.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to modernise the immigration process and address Germany’s pressing shortage of skilled workers.

By simplifying visa access, Germany hopes to attract skilled workers and ensure a more inclusive and responsive immigration system in line with modern demands.

Advertisement

Germany has launched a new online platform to simplify the visa application process for Nigerians seeking to work, study or join family members in the country.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described the new online visa application portal as a positive development that will help the country meet its demand for skilled workers.

“Every year, Germany is short of at least 400,000 skilled workers. 400,000 clever minds and even more agile hands to keep our country running – in the skilled crafts sector, in the care sector, in tech companies. Our national economy is also in a global competition to attract trainees, apprentices, and students.

“At times like these, we cannot afford to downright put the best off coming here to roll up their sleeves because of long paper application forms and even longer waiting periods.

Advertisement

“At times like these, as one of the biggest economies and as a modern country of immigration, we need a national visa process that is state-of-the-art – modern, digital and secure,” Ms Baerbock said.

Accessible globally, the portal allows applicants to select from 28 categories of national visas and is available to all 167 German visa offices worldwide.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to modernise the immigration process and address Germany’s pressing shortage of skilled workers.

By simplifying visa access, Germany hopes to attract skilled workers and ensure a more inclusive and responsive immigration system in line with modern demands.

Advertisement

Germany has launched a new online platform to simplify the visa application process for Nigerians seeking to work, study or join family members in the country.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described the new online visa application portal as a positive development that will help the country meet its demand for skilled workers.

“Every year, Germany is short of at least 400,000 skilled workers. 400,000 clever minds and even more agile hands to keep our country running – in the skilled crafts sector, in the care sector, in tech companies. Our national economy is also in a global competition to attract trainees, apprentices, and students.

“At times like these, we cannot afford to downright put the best off coming here to roll up their sleeves because of long paper application forms and even longer waiting periods.

Advertisement

“At times like these, as one of the biggest economies and as a modern country of immigration, we need a national visa process that is state-of-the-art – modern, digital and secure,” Ms Baerbock said.

Accessible globally, the portal allows applicants to select from 28 categories of national visas and is available to all 167 German visa offices worldwide.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to modernise the immigration process and address Germany’s pressing shortage of skilled workers.

By simplifying visa access, Germany hopes to attract skilled workers and ensure a more inclusive and responsive immigration system in line with modern demands.