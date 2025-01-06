The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abudullahi Ganduje, and other stakeholders in the party, have urged the members of party in Kano State to be united.

They have also urged the members to come together to wrest power from the incumbent New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) led administration in the State.

Ganduje made the call during the 8th and 9th APC members Kano State House of Assembly Forum dinner.

It was held in honour of Rt. Hon. Kabiru Rurum, Rt. Hon. Hamisu Chidari, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Atta, Labaran Madari, Ayuba Durum, Babangida Yakudima and Baffa Danagundi.

“Unity is the only way out for us, it’s the only option we have to get what we want.

”God has already intervened in our situation, the current government is already distorting the state, we are just waiting for time.

”The next election will be a matter of shifting a hen from its eggs.

“I always get surprised when Rabiu Kwankwaso said he is the one who has people,

”I can swear to God if not for our issues that some of us went away, he wouldn’t have won any election in the state,” he said.

Mr Ganduje was represented by the state Chairman of the party, Prince Abdullahi Abbas.

He added,”He will see this time around. He will understand that those that helped him are already disappointed and regretting.

Also speaking, the Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development,Yusuf Ata, lamented the disunity in the party in the state.

