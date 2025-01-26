Nigeria should be talking about food sovereignty and not food security with the level of available resources, policies and programmes designed to support the growth of Agriculture in the country.

The Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Development fund, Mohammed Abu-Ibrahim made this known at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

Nigerians have been advised to take advantage of opportunities provided by the federal government to support the Agricultural sector in enhancing food security.

He says the federal government through the agency is encouraging primary productions as a short term goal to achieve food security.

He identifies numerous challenges confronting the growth of the sector and confirms the readiness of the government to support in improving productivity, ensure food security and drive inclusive socio-economic development.

He also wants Nigerian youth to embrace agriculture.

Other experts in Agricultural sector call for renewed mindset and determination to succeed, using available resources, innovation and technology to support the growth of the sector in Nigeria.