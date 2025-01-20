First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has commisserated with the government and people of Niger State on the Tanker Fire accident that claimed the lives of 86 person and left 55 in the Hospital still undergoing treatment.

She urged all Nigerians to be mindful of the way they behave around accident scenes especially ones involving articulated trucks or those carrying inflammable materials like tankers.

She prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims while appealing to the families to take solace in God the maker and taker of all lives as the final arbiter on the issue of the deadly fire.

Read Full Statement Below..

I received with sadness the news of the fuel tanker explosion which occurred on Saturday, 18th January at the Dikko Junction, Niger state where several lives were lost and many sustained injuries.

I condole with the Governor, His Excellency Mohammed Umar Bago, the families and loved ones of the departed souls, the injured and the entire people of Niger State.

I urge everyone to please be more cautious and avoid scenes of accidents especially involving vehicles conveying inflammable substances, due to the high risks involved.

My prayers are that Almighty God grant the Governor, families and loved ones of the departed the fortitude to bear this painful loss. I also pray God grants the injured, speedy recovery.

God bless Niger State

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Her Excellency,

Senator Oluremi Tinubu,CON

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria