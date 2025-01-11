The Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Abdulganiyu Jaji, has apologised for the poor response time to fire incidents in the country.

He particularly made reference to the inferno at the Trade More Estate Market, but assured that with more fire engines and stations planned for the year, the response time will be faster.

Nigeria experienced a significant number of fire incidents in 2024.

Advertisement

Lagos State Government reported 1,749 fire incidents, while it recorded 271 fire incidents between January and August.

According to the Federal Fire Service properties worth 67.1 Billion Naira were lost, just as the efforts of fire fighters saved properties worth 1.94 Trillion Naira.

The fire incident at Trade More Estate Market on December the 2nd 2024, also exposed the challenges the service is grappling with.

Controller General, Federal Fire Service said it is expanding its operations and more fire engines are expected.

Advertisement

In the mean time, the service calls for caution during this harmattan season, as low humidity and static spark could cause fire outbreaks.