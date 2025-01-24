The federal government has launched the plastic waste reverse vending machine to promote a cleaner environment and provide economic opportunities for job creation.

This comes on a day the Nigeria Police Force indicted one of Nigeria’s commercial banks for alleged money laundering, fraudulent deductions and other financial crimes by some of its staff.

The formal unveiling of the plastic waste reverse vending machine took place at the National Assembly complex.

Minister of the Environment was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mahmud Kambari

The reverse vending machines are a cutting-edge solution in waste management which allows individuals to deposit bottles and other recyclable materials, receiving a reward in return.

The project represents not just a tool but a symbol of the nation’s unwavering commitment to a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for Nigeria.

Elsewhere, the Nigeria Police force appeared before the House Committee on Public Petitions to speak on the report of its findings on a petition by Maiden Systems Limited against Sterling Bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria and Shell Petroleum.

Maiden system Ltd had petitioned the Committee on alleged mismanagement, fraudulent debit, and misappropriation of funds from its account domiciled with Sterling Bank.

The House then ordered a police investigation.

After its investigations and arrests in the incident, the police insist the bank was found wanting.

A senior Nigerian attorney and Bank Counsel attended the investigating hearing as an observer.

The committee assured all parties that it would investigate all claims thoroughly in order to offer informed recommendations to the House as a whole.