Federal Government through the Ministry of Interior is working out a plan that will produce a special squad to protect critical power infrastructure in the wake of wanton vandalism of Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN) electricity installations.

The Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja.

In the first quarter of 2024 alone, TCN reported five significant vandalism incidents that disrupted transmission operations, necessitating emergency repairs and, in some cases, complete tower reconstruction.

The trend continued into 2025, with more than 18 transmission towers vandalized across Rivers, Abia, and Kano States between January 9 and 14.