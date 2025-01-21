The Federal Government has restated its commitment to bringing down the rising inflation in Nigeria.

This promise was made by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, in his 2025 Budget Defence before a joing sitting of the National Assembly Finance Committee.

The Minister while responding to series of questions on the spending plan, budget financing and realistic budgetting by Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The Committee however after extensdive discussions approved the budget for the Ministry totalling N38.3 Billion Naira spread over overhead, personnel costs and capital expenditure.