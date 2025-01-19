The Federal Government has ordered the removal of all speed bumps on highways across Nigeria, citing the need to improve traffic flow and enhance road safety.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, made the announcement during a two-day retreat with officials of his ministry in Abuja.

According to him, many speed bumps on federal highways are poorly designed, causing accidents, damaging vehicles, and unnecessarily prolonging travel times.

While sharing a personal experience of a frustrating trip along a federal route littered with speed bumps, Mr Umahi said a one-hour journey was turned into a three-hour ordeal due to the speed bumps and the consequences arising from their designs.

He emphasised that while speed bumps are necessary in certain locations, many on Nigerian highways are “a menace” that undermines their original purpose of ensuring safety.