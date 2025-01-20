Efforts to save lives have continued following the tragic tanker explosion in Niger state, which left many dead and many others injured.

Survivors of the incident are now the focus of emergency response teams and medical personnel.

According to reports by the Niger state government 20 critically injured victims were evacuated to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital, where they are receiving intensive care.

Two others were transferred to the Federal Medical Center in Jabi, Abuja.

Ambulances provided by the Federal Government, through a collaboration with the Ministries of Information and Health, alongside the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)

In Suleja, one victim remains under treatment at the General Hospital. Medical staff report that he is responding favorably to treatment, providing a glimmer of hope amid the devastation.

To prevent similar incidents, new traffic directives have been issued by the Niger state government.

Vehicles coming from the Maje axis are now prohibited from using the Dikko Bridge.

Instead, motorists must follow the route under the bridge and make a U-turn at designated points.