Two persons have been killed in a clash involving some suspected cult groups in Owo town, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

A community source revealed that a 52-year-old man, Fisayo Oladipupo, was reportedly shot by unknown assailants.

The incident stemmed from unresolved disputes lingering for over a decade.

The remains of Mr Oladipupo have been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre in Owo.

The deceased was a former youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was reportedly shot dead by unidentified gunmen.

The incident has thrown the community into mourning, with residents and party members expressing grief and concern over the growing insecurity in the area.

The Ondo state command of the Nigerian police has confirmed the development.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the command has deployed officers and men to Owo.

