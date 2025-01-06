The FCT Police Command has announced a major breakthrough in its efforts aimed at combatting vandalism and theft of public infrastructure within the territory.

In the targeted operation, 50 suspects were arrested for their involvement in the theft and vandalism of manhole covers across the FCT.

These individuals are part of a larger network selling stolen manhole covers to scrap dealers, posing serious risks to public safety.

The police recovered an array of stolen items, including 25 manhole covers, five solar street lights, several galvanized rods used in the construction of flyovers, and a range of tools typically used in these criminal activities.

The recovery also included a large quantity of other stolen goods such as diesel, car batteries, generators, and even television sets. Investigations revealed that these criminals operated across several locations in the FCT, including Kabusa, Garki, Mabushi, and Wuse, with their activities endangering lives and undermining public infrastructure.

The arrested suspects include: Bashir Usman, Shaibu Ibrahim, Sani Isah, Ibrahim Hassan, Mustapha Hassan, Awal Nawan, Umar Aliyu, Auta Umar, Simon Clement, Datti Ibrahim, Mohammed Salim, Ibrahim Ibrahim, Ifeanyi-Chuckwu Emmanuel, Abba Ismail, Najib Abdul, Muhammed Lawal, Rabiu Ibrahim, Adamu Suleiman, Abdulkarim Abdullahi, Haruna Nasiru, Abdul Nai’ja, Josua Steven, Livinus Steven, Ismail Abdullahi, Munir Sada, Ibrahim Yahaya, Yahaya Musa, Dahiru Nasiru, Abdullahi Muhammed, Monday Barnabas, Hamisu Iman, Promise Abanonum, Ehieze Emeka, Ehieze Justice, Mohammed Inusa, Tijanni Suleiman, Promise James, Haruna Auwalu, Ayuba Danjuma, Suleiman Abu, Nafiu Ahmmed, Kamalu Junaidu, Zaradeen Yakubu, Abdulhadi Adam, Mohammed Ibrahim, Chukwu Emmanuel, Douglas Yahaya, Mohammed Lawal, Auwal Musa, Abubakar Kabiru.

In addition to the manhole covers, the following items were seized: two locally made pistols, live cartridges, numerous street light poles, high voltage AEDC cables, and several charms.

Police also discovered seven barrels of diesel suspected to have been stolen from network masts, and multiple other materials, ranging from iron rods to solar panels, which were likely obtained through illegal means.

A total of three vehicles were impounded, including a Volkswagen sports bus and a Toyota Carina II, both of which had been used in transporting the stolen goods.

Other recovered items included iron rebar rods, cement bags, pumping machines, and a variety of household and construction equipment.