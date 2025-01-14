The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to eliminate regulatory gaps in the telecoms sector.

During the MOU signing in Abuja, FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Mr. Tunji Bello, described the journey to the signing as both challenging and rewarding, emphasising that the partnership will benefit both operators and consumers.

Mr Bello explained that the principle behind overlapping regulations is to act as a mechanism to prevent issues from being overlooked, noting that regulations are often interwoven and overlapping by design.

He said: “This explains the interwoven relationship between the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). It ensures that if one agency, due to certain limitations fails to identify or address a consumer issue or regulatory violation, the other agency, potentially with a different perspective, will be able to step in effectively.

He applauded Dr Aminu Maida, Chairman NCC for the success of the MOU, stating that it is an achievement of a milestone, “we are also making life easier for the generality of consumers in dealing with two government agencies on the same issue at the same time’.

Mr Bello affirmed that the MOU signed with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) aligns with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s vision to foster economic growth through regulatory collaboration, enhanced market efficiency, and prioritising consumer welfare.

He urged other sector regulators to follow this example, as mandated by Section 105 of the FCCPA, in order to ensure consumers across all sectors benefit from coordinated regulatory oversight.

Dr. Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, expressed that the partnership is the result of fruitful engagements that have reinforced both institutions’ commitment to protecting Nigerian consumers, particularly within the communications sector.

He emphasised that the two regulatory bodies are focused on advancing consumer welfare through fair competition and strong consumer protection frameworks.

In light of rapid technological advancements, Maida stressed the importance of collaboration between regulatory bodies to ensure a fair and reliable telecommunications sector, which is critical for Nigeria’s economic and social development.

Maida concluded that the MOU signifies the shared vision of creating a transparent, competitive, and consumer-centered telecommunications industry, fostering clarity and regulatory certainty for stakeholders, and furthering the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business objectives.