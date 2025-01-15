Former Lagos State Governor and also former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, was chairman of the occasion as scholars, scientists, Academics gathered at the campus of the University of Lagos to braisntorm on turning Universities into Economic and Development hubs.

The former Lagos Governor widely respected for his cerebral approach to issues of national development urged scholars and stakeholders gathered in the JF Ade Ajayi auditorium of the University to cooperate on the journey.

He said a tie up between the town and gown must happen for universities to truly become the hub of innovation, development and wealth creation.

For his part, Connvocation lecturer and chief executive officer of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Oluwatayo Aduloju, said Universities and other tertiary Education and Education Institutions must be integrated as Industrial, Development and Innovation hubs as part of a broad National Development Strategy.

He added that this will help in ensuring that innovation, Developments and forward thinking associated with them can be mass produce for broad National Development.

Earlier in her welcome address, the University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Folashade Ogunsola reiterated the institution’s commitment to Academic Innovation to drive national development.

Pro-Chancellor, Wole Olanipekun, Senior Advocate of Nigeria described the lecture as apt and one that will stimulate more discourse in charting a sustainable path to National Development.