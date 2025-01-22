The news about former President of the Senate release from the United Kingdom Prison is received with thanksgiving and celebration in Enugu, the State capital.

The atmosphere is clement, with many filled with hope that the husband too would be released in no distant time.

Although, available information has it that Beatrice Ekweremadu is still in her Abuja Residence, not back in Enugu yet, but the people are elated to hear the news of her release.

It would be recalled that Senator Ekweremadu, the wife and one Dr Obinna Obeta were sentenced to prison by a UK court for their alleged involvement in organ harvesting.

The former deputy president of the Senate was sentenced to 10 years, while his wife was sentenced to six years.

The return of Mrs Ekweremadu is currently being celebrated, many praying for Speedy return of former Deputy Senate President, (IKE OHA) back to the country in the shortest period of time.

Mrs Beatrice Ekweremadu is however currently in Abuja having reportedly arrived through a late night flight from the United Kingdom on Tuesday night.