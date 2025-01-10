Local Government workers in Ekiti State have thrown their weight behind the second term bid of Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

The workers are inspired by the giant strides of the Governor in infrastructural development and governance

Representatives of local government workers from all 16 local government areas and 22 local council development areas in Ekiti State gathered to demonstrate the strong show of unity and solidarity.

They converged to unanimously call on the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji to contest for another term in office.

They are pleased with the Governor’s approach to governance and infrastructure development in their state.

Idowu Adejuyigbe, Vice President of NULGE in Ekiti State, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, urged them to obtain their permanent voter cards and pledged to do more for Ekiti State citizens.

The Governorship election in Ekiti State is still around seventeen months away, but these local government workers say they are inspired by Governor Oyebanji’s leadership style and hope the Governor will agree to their request and run for another term.

