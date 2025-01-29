The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over four recovered land title documents to their rightful owners after dismantling a syndicate of land fraudsters operating in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The documents, originally falsified by the syndicate, were recovered through EFCC investigations based on actionable intelligence.

The fraudsters allegedly forged signatures, means of identification, and passports of the original land allottees to falsely declare the documents missing and illegally reallocate the properties.

During the official handover of the documents, EFCC Chairman Mr. Ola Olukoyede emphasized the agency’s commitment to fighting corruption and economic crimes.

He credited the success of the operation to the collaboration between EFCC and officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), particularly the Department of Land Administration and the Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS). He stated that the recovery of the documents was a result of diligent investigation and a testament to the EFCC’s commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of financial crimes do not escape justice.

“Our engagement this afternoon demonstrates our commitment to working with the public and relevant stakeholders to combat financial crimes. The recovery of these title documents is proof that no one should think they can defraud innocent Nigerians and go unpunished,” Olukoyede said. He disclosed that investigations uncovered a syndicate that specialized in forging documents, signatures, and identities of original allottees to fraudulently obtain new title documents. Some members of the syndicate were also found to be colluding with certain FCTA staff to manipulate land records. He assured that those involved had been arrested and were already facing prosecution, adding that the EFCC would not relent in its efforts to clamp down on land fraudsters in the FCT.

Speaking at the event, the Director of Lands in the FCT, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, praised the EFCC for its efforts in tackling land fraud.

He acknowledged that some fraudulent activities were carried out with the assistance of corrupt FCTA officials but assured that his department would continue working with the EFCC to eliminate such practices. “We appreciate the EFCC for restoring faith in our land administration system. This effort proves that people who legally own properties will ultimately regain their rights, no matter the challenges,” Nwankwoeze said.

He further pledged the FCTA’s full cooperation with EFCC investigations, stating that suspected cases of land fraud would be referred to the anti-graft agency for further action.

Four victims of the fraud syndicate received their rightful land title documents. Mr. Asinobi Emmanuel Ogbuefi regained the Certified True Copy (CTC) of his allocation on Plot 895, Kaura District, Abuja, valued at over N150 million.

The family of the late Ambassador Joseph D. Daze recovered the title document of Plot 714, Jahi District, Abuja, worth N400 million. Mr. Nuhu Umar regained the CTC of allocation for Plot 625, Guzape District, Abuja, valued at N200 million, while Mr. Omar Ali Bintawa recovered the Right of Occupancy (RofO) for Plot 1167, Katampe Extension, Abuja, worth N250 million.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr. Nuhu Umar expressed gratitude to the EFCC for recovering their properties. “I never thought this would be possible, but today, I finally have my land back. We sincerely appreciate the EFCC for their tireless efforts,” he said.

The EFCC has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that land fraudsters in the FCT are brought to justice, urging Nigerians to conduct proper due diligence before purchasing land or properties.