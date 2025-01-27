The Defence Headquarters has confirmed that Three terrorists’ commanders were among the 70 insurgents killed by troops of Operation Hadin Kai in a clearance operation at Timbuktu Triangle in Borno State.

The Timbuktu Triangle is a terrorist enclave, according to a statement issued by the Director Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba.

Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba said the terrorists were eliminated by troops who launched a three-prong operation on January 16 aimed at dismantling the terrorist within the triangle.

The Defence spokesman however said that 22 soldiers paid the supreme price in the cause of the operations with several others wounded in action.

The operations according to him lasted nine days.

Gen. Buba said the troops recorded several encounters with terrorists during the course of the clearance operations which resulted in the killing of the 70 insurgents, including three notable commanders.

He identified the terrorist commanders killed by the troops as Talha (Special Forces Commander); Malam Umar (Operations Commander) and Abu Yazeed (Brigade Commander).

The statement reads: “Meanwhile during the operations, the terrorist deployed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), Person Bourne Improvised Explosive Devices (suicide bombers) as well as Vehicle Bourne Improvised Explosive Devices (suicide bombers in explosive vehicles) to ward off troops advance and attacks.

“Troops already familiar with the terrorist tactics thwarted the several terrorist attempts, including shooting down the amateur drones used by the terrorists.”

Announcing the death of the 22 soldiers during operations, Gen. Buba said: “On this account, the media is enjoined to resist publishing names of troop casualties to allow the formal notification of their next of kin.

“On the whole, the operation is ongoing and the public will be updated on further developments in due course.”