Operatives of the Delta State Police Command has apprehended two individuals in connection with the tragic murder of a 10-year-old girl in the region.

This development was announced on Monday through a statement issued by the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe.

According to Edafe, the investigation revealed that the victim’s boyfriend orchestrated the heinous crime. He allegedly deceived one of the victim’s sisters, who is a triplet, and handed her over to two unknown assailants. These individuals brutally killed the young girl using a machete, with the promise of a ₦200,000 payment that was never fulfilled.

During interrogation, one of the suspects, 20-year-old Precious, confessed to his involvement in the crime. He admitted to sending an accomplice to lure the victim and subsequently handing her over to the perpetrators, who killed her with a cutlass.