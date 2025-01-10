Authorities have reported that ten people have died and thousands of structures have been destroyed in the deadly wildfires tearing through Los Angeles.

A new fire has also broken out, forcing further evacuation orders.

The rapidly spreading Kenneth fire, which started less than two miles from the school where residents are taking refuge in Palisades, is currently being battled by firefighters.

U.S media reported that the latest fire is being investigated as a possible arson, after a number of citizens detained an individual.

Earlier, LA Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said two deaths were in the Pacific Palisades fire.

Officials have also warned the death toll could rise again. LA county sheriff Robert Luna said the figures were “preliminary and it’s absolutely going to change”.

“We’re still in a very chaotic scenario,” he said.

He added that the Eaton Fire alone had damaged or destroyed 4,000 to 5,000 structures, while officials said the Palisades fire destroyed another 5,300 structures.

Human remains detection teams would conduct house-to-house searches once it is safe, County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said.

Thousands of homes and businesses have been destroyed, and nearly 180,000 people have been told to from their homes, with another 200,000 facing evacuation alerts, officials said.

AccuWeather, a private forecaster, put the damage and economic loss at between $135 billion and $150 billion.

On Thursday, two major wildfires remained uncontained, but a temporary reprieve from the intense winds that had fuelled the flames for two days enabled crews to limit their explosive advance.

However officials warned that the wind was forecast to intensify again in the evening, with gusts of up to 60 mph (96.5 kph). Red flag conditions were expected until Friday afternoon.

The two biggest conflagrations – the Palisades and Eaton fires – formed a pincer around the city so enormous that it was visible from space.

Firefighting crews managed to control the Sunset Fire that forced mandatory evacuations in Hollywood and Hollywood Hills.

Water dropped from aircraft helped fire crews quickly seize control of the fires in the famed entertainment area, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Crystal, and Adam Brody were among the stars affected as the blaze spread through scrubland to the heart of Hollywood.

Homes belonging to Welsh film star Anthony Hopkins, actors Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, and award-winning screen veteran James Woods, were also reportedly among thousands of buildings destroyed.

Firefighters from half a dozen other US states are being transported to California, and 250 engine companies with 1,000 personnel are being relocated from Northern California to Southern California.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose country has endured terrible wildfires, dispatched water bombers to Southern California and announced that 250 Canadian firefighters were ready to go.