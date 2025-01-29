The Ogun Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the Interception of 6,180 pieces of Cutlasses, 2,002 pieces of smuggled bags of 50kg rice.

The announcement is a significant boost in addressing insecurity in the State and ensuring the safety of lives and property.

Speaking at the press conference on the year 2024 scorecard of the Ogun 1 command and handing over of seized Cannabis Sativa, the Customs Area Controller, Compt. Mohammed Shuaibu disclosed that the command also generated total revenue of N275.8 million in 2024.

According to Compt. Shuaibu, the command, also intercepted other contraband worth N1.27 billion in 2024.

Others are 18 units of foreign Used Vehicles, 2,150 pieces of Used Pneumatic tyres, 760 pieces of Donkey Skin, 3,766 Frozen Poultry Products and 85 bags of imported flour. The total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of these seizures amounts to N127billion.

The Customs boss also disclosed that the command would hand over 780 parcels of coconut-sized Cannabis Sativa, 225 parcels of book seize and 160 parcels of bread seized to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Idiroko Special Command.

The Customs boss applauded the Customs CG for his continuous support and the general public to join hands with the Nigeria Customs Service by providing timely and credible information to help us combat smuggling and other economic crimes.