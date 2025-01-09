The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Cross river state Abubakar Ewa, is dead.

He died on Wednesday evening at the Arubah Specialist Hospital in Calabar, the state capital, after complaining of a headache earlier in the day .

Ewa’s death has sent shockwaves throughout the state, with members of the Executive Council and aides of Governor Bassey Otu gathering at his resident to mourn with his family.

The commissioner had attended the state’s executive council meeting hours before he died .

Until his death, Ewa held various prominent roles, including:

– Secretary and Chairman of Boki Local Government Council*: He demonstrated his leadership capabilities in these positions.

– Special Adviser on Community Relations*: Ewa worked to foster positive relationships between communities.

– Secretary of the Anti-Deforestation Task Force*: He played a crucial role in preserving the state’s natural resources.

Ewa’s contributions to Cross River State’s tourism development have been significant, particularly during his tenure as Commissioner, which began in 2023 .