The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General YD Ahmed has said his administration would continue to partner with stakeholders that are ready to empower Corps Members towards self-employment.

He said that as stated in his five-point policy thrust, his administration would leave no stone unturned in reducing the number of unemployed graduate youths in the country.

General Ahmed disclosed this when Five Corps Members received business grant from the Founder of Activate Success International Foundation, Mrs Love Idoko Uloko, at the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters in Maitama, Abuja.

The Corps beneficiaries are; Enwemeka Blessing FC/24A/5897, Abdumalik Ibrahim FC/24A/6157, Akande Olaitan Sunday FC/24B/3856, Blessing Ijeoma Omachi FC/24B/5031 and Emmanuel Ali FC/24B/0603.

While the first three received Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira each, the last two received Five Hundred Thousand Naira each.

Their business ideas revolved round fashion, food and confectionaries, horticulture among others.

In her address, Mrs Uloko said the beneficiaries were selected through a rigorous, transparent and merit-based process, adding that they have demonstrated creativity, resilience, and a clear vision for the future with good potentials.

“As of today, we have supported 53 Corps Members through this initiative. We are investing in dreams, nurturing potential and sowing seeds of success that will flourish for years to come.

For over seven years, Activate Success International Foundation has partnered with the NYSC to bring transformative opportunities to Corps Members across the country to pursue their gifts, discover their talents and build purposeful lives.

Through this programme, we are creating a ripple effect of growth and innovation by building a generation of self-reliant leaders who are equipped to contribute meaningfully to the society”, she added.

She appreciated the NYSC Director General and his Management team for their unwavering partnership and dedication towards empowering Nigerian youths.