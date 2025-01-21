The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has commended the 402 Special Forces (SF) Brigade for their outstanding efforts in securing the Kaduna-Abuja road and rail corridor.

The commendation was made during his operational visit to the Brigade Headquarters in Kaduna.

Upon arrival, Lieutenant General Oluyede, was accorded a ceremonial Quarter Guard reception before receiving a comprehensive briefing on the Brigade’s operational activities and challenges.

In his address to the officers and soldiers, he stressed the importance of sustained offensives against terrorists, insurgents, and other criminal elements operating within their area of responsibility.

While acknowledging the challenges faced by the troops, the +++COAS assured them of prompt interventions to address their concerns.

He reiterated his unwavering commitment to improving the welfare and accommodation of Nigerian Army personnel, emphasizing that every soldier deserves optimal care and support.

He further urged the officers to lead by example, demonstrating courage and resilience in tackling security threats.

The COAS lauded the Brigade’s operational successes, underscoring their critical role in the Army’s overall strategy. “The demand for the services of the 402 SF Brigade across various units and formations underscores your exceptional performance,” he stated.

The visit, aimed at boosting troop morale and enhancing operational readiness, reflects the COAS’ dedication to ensuring the Nigerian Army remains resolute in its mission to safeguard the nation.

Lieutenant General Oluyede was accompanied by the Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, key Principal Staff Officers from Army Headquarters, and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army.