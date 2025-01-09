China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has arrived in Abuja for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Nigeria and China and also to foster cooperation in key areas such as trade, investment, and infrastructure development.

The Chinese Foreign Minister, who arrived Abuja on Wednesday was received by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed and other top government officials, alongside the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Yu Dunhai.

Mr. Yi is scheduled to hold high-level talks with government officials, discussing pressing global issues, regional security, and economic development during his stay.

The visit underscores China’s commitment to enhancing its partnership with Nigeria, driving growth, and promoting peace and stability in the region.