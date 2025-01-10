Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated on Thursday that China is prepared to collaborate with Africa in order to guarantee the Global Security Initiative’s success on the continent and to jointly create a safe and secure modernization route.

He went on to say that China is prepared to work with Africa to create an all-weather China-Africa community with a common future in the new era.

Mr. Wang Yi who is also a member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee’s Political Bureau, stated this at a joint news conference with Yusuf Tuggar, his Nigerian counterpart.

He emphasised that China will firmly support Africans in seeking African solutions to African problems.

“The African people are the true masters of the African continent and have the wisdom, ability, and right to solve their own problems,” Wang said.

He also noted that China and Nigeria should continue to firmly support each other on issues related to their core concerns, maintaining their bond as good brothers of mutual trust.

This collaboration, Wang said, would inject momentum and confidence into the high-quality development of China-Africa cooperation and Africa’s modernisation.

Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, the development of China-Nigeria relations has achieved three outstanding achievements, Wang said.

First, the relationship has achieved a new leap in positioning. The two heads of state jointly announced the upgrade of China-Nigeria relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang noted.

Second, a new platform for solidarity and collaboration has been established. The successful convening of the first plenary session of the China-Nigeria Intergovernmental Committee has facilitated the upgrading and coordinated progress of China-Nigeria cooperation, he said.

Third, international cooperation has reached new heights. Both sides closely coordinated on international and regional affairs, working together to promote the collective rise, development, and revitalization of the Global South.

Wang emphasised that, in the half-century since diplomatic ties were established, China and Nigeria have consistently deepened their friendly and pragmatic cooperation based on mutual respect and equality. This connection has evolved into a successful model of South-South collaboration, as well as an important benchmark for China-Africa cooperation.

He stressed the importance of maintaining the “strategic nature” of China-Nigeria relations under the leadership of their respective presidents.

Wang also stressed the importance of leveraging the “complementary nature” of their relationship by aligning their respective strengths and exploring new cooperation areas, such as clean energy, green minerals finance, and more.

Lastly, China and Nigeria should expand the “comprehensive nature” of their relations by promoting coordinated development across sectors including trade, agriculture, culture, defense, science and technology, space exploration, and others said the Chinese foreign minister.

Wang expressed confidence that, through joint efforts, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Nigeria will have an even brighter future.

