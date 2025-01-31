A Lagos State High Court sitting in the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) annex has deferred the trial of Andrew Ominikoron, a Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) driver accused of killing 22-year-old fashion designer Oluwabamise Ayanwola.

The next hearing on the adoption of the final written speech is set on February 10.

Justice Sherifat Sonaike postponed the case because the defence lawyer failed to deliver his last written address.

The court had initially set November 29, 2024, for the adoption of final addresses by both counsel in the trial. But, the defendant’s counsel, Abayomi Omotubora, was absent citing ill health as his reason.

When the case was called again on Thursday, State Counsel, M.F. Salau informed the court that the matter was intended for the adoption of written addresses, but they had not yet been served.

She added that the submission was long overdue and expressed uncertainty about why the defence counsel had not provided the address, requesting a new date.

In response, Justice Sonaike encouraged the prosecution to apply to file their written address.

She highlighted that the matter had been adjourned since November 29 and emphasized that there had been no communication from Mr Omotubora regarding his absence or the delayed submission.

Consequently, the court adjourned the case until February 10 for the adoption of the final written address.