A Federal High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has struck out the cyber stalking suit filled against rights activist Dele Farotimi.

The suit was filled by the police following complaints by Afe Babalola.

At the commencement of the hearing on Wednesday, police prosecutor Samson Osobu informed the court of the decision of the nominal complainant to discontinue the suit.

Justice Babs Kuewunmi thereby stuck out the suit.