Management of Bowen University, a privately owned Institution in Osun State, has suspended ongoing examinations till Monday the 27th of January.

This follows the death of one of its students in a suspected attack.

The deceased, a student of the College of Management and Social Sciences of the Institution reportedly died on Wednesday night.

According to a statement by the Registrar of the University, the student was seen running towards the staff quarters where he suddenly collapsed and hit his head against the pavement. He was rushed to the University Hospital but died there.

The statement adds that a closer inspection of the student showed he had sustained wound in his abdominal region prior to the fall, while bruises were also seen around his neck.

Family of the deceased has since been contacted while the matter has been reported to the Police.