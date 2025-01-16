One year after the devastating Bodija explosion that claimed lives and destroyed properties, residents have expressed concerns over the lack of progress regarding government support.

At a remembrance service held in honour of the victims, Chairman of the Bodija Estate Residents Association, Muyiwa Bamgbose, stated that numerous families remain displaced, and many residents continue to face hardship despite receiving support.

“Many families are still unable to return to their homes, with some properties overgrown with weeds and uninhabitable,” he added.

Mr. Bamgbose called on authorities to expedite investigations and ensure those responsible for the disaster are held accountable.

He also appealed to the government and well-meaning individuals to provide necessary assistance to those affected.