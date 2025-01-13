Fashion photographer Oliviero Toscani, known for his shock ad campaigns for Italian clothing brand Benetton, has died aged 82, his family has confirmed.

The brand’s former art director revealed least year he had amyloidosis, a rare incurable condition that affects the body’s vital organs and nerves.

Toscani was admitted to hospital on Friday in Cecina, near his Tuscan country home, in a serious condition.

His work drew attention to social themes, such as the Aids pandemic, racism, war and the death penalty.

Paying tribute to his work, Benetton released a photograph he had taken for the brand in 1989.

Born on 28 February 1942 in Milan, Toscani was the son of a well-known Corriere photographer and attended art school in Zurich.

Throughout his career, he worked for leading fashion magazines including Vogue and GQ and helped to launch the career of model Monica Bellucci.

He photographed cultural icons such as Andy Warhol, John Lennon and Federico Fellini.

But it was during his tenure as director at Benetton, a position he held for 18 years, that saw him achieve world recognition.

His use of models of all races became the label’s calling card and popularised the “United Colours of Benetton” logo – but his provocative photos stoked controversy.