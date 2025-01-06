The Nigerian Correctional Serrvice has refuted a misleading report in some sections of the media concocting that an Awaiting Trial Person, Ayomide Adeleye, ‘is not in prison’.

The Service said the report is not only misleading but outrightly false.

The Service added that to set the records straight, the said inmate aged 23 years with Custody Number: S-1995/24 was remanded at the Maximum Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kiri-kiri, Lagos, for offence of kidnapping and murder on the 26th September 2024 by Magistrate Court 13A, Ogba, Lagos state, and was produced to same court on 16 December, 2024.

On the said date he was produced in court, the presiding magistrate ordered that he remain in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service pending advice by the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The Service wishes to categorically state that the said inmate is still in the custody of the MSCC Kirikiri, Lagos, as ordered by the court, against the information being peddled by the mischievous report.

The Service added that there was an inmate with a similar name that was admitted at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Lagos State on 6 March, 2024, upon a warrant issued by Magistrate Court 15A Ogba, Lagos state, for the offence of theft.

The inmate was discharged on 4th April, 2024 by the order of the court on the mentioned date.

It is clear that the report was targeted at misleading the general public and bringing the image of the Service to disrepute.

Media reporters are advised to confirm their information from appropriate quarters before going to press, to avoid dishing out falsehood to the public.

The Service wishes to request the general public to discountenance the said report as it is written by arm-chair reporters who could have done due diligence by confirming their information before publication.

The Acting Controller General of Corrections (Ag. CGC) Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, therefore assures that the Service is working tirelessly to ensure safe and humane custody of all legally interned persons, while ensuring they are properly reformed, rehabilitated and resettled back to their various communities.