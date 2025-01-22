The 171 battalion of the Nigerian Army in Daura Katsina State has organised a comprehensive get-together with the host community to cement its relationship for optimum output.

The annual WASA events organized at the base parade ground attracted students, youth corp members, the host community, and the representatives of the Daura emirate, among others.

This Moment has encouraged many to spare time visiting the barrack in a relaxed mood to socialise with the personnel and their families as the New year commences.

This deep-rooted tradition of the army has not only enabled the sustainability of regimental life but also encouraged the spirit of unity and harmony.

The celebrations began with a special parade by the Army wives and the students of the command school.

Cultural troops, including Hausa Igbo and Yoruba, displayed their talents to the admiration of the guests.

Other activities featured at the event include the presentation of awards to deserving personnel and other supporting staff.

The moment is also meant to remind the personnel about the responsibilities of protecting the territorial integrity of the nation through improved synergy.