Benin City was thrown into panic on Wednesday morning following an alarming incident near the Edo State Governorship Election Tribunal.

A political thug armed with a pump-action rifle disrupted proceedings with sporadic gunfire, causing fear among residents and tribunal attendees.

The incident occurred on Ezoti Street, adjacent to the High Court complex, when the armed individual, wearing an A102 face cap, was caught on video loading bullets into the firearm.

Emerging from an unregistered white Toyota Hilux, he fired multiple shots into the air, sending bystanders scrambling for safety.

The sounds of gunfire reverberated into the tribunal premises, intensifying the already tense atmosphere surrounding the election proceedings.

Observers have expressed concerns over the growing insecurity around judicial processes and have called for enhanced security measures to prevent a recurrence of such disruptions.