The rulling All Progressives Congress (APC), has won all the 18 chairmanship seats in the local government elections conducted by the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC), held on Saturday January 18, 2025.

The chairman of the state Electoral body, Joseph Aremo, announced the results at the commission’s headquarters.

He said the APC won all the 203 councillorship wards in the state.

According to him, the commission will present certificates of return to all chairmen-elect today , while councillors-elect will receive theirs on Tuesday.

Twelve political parties parties participated in the elections after the major opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party pulled out.

The chairman or the electoral body described the election as “free, fair, and credible.”

He expressed satisfaction with the conduct of all electoral officers during the exercise.