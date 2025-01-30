The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially expelled former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, from the party over allegations of anti-party activities.

Mr Aregbesola, who governed Osun State for eight years, had formed a faction within the APC known as The Osun Progressives (TOP), now rebranded as the Omoluabi Caucus.

The group was accused of contributing to the party’s loss in the 2022 governorship election.

On Sunday, the Omoluabi Caucus, in a meeting presided over by Aregbesola, announced its decision to leave the APC, citing the party’s declining popularity in the state.

A letter from the APC leadership, titled “Allegations of Anti-Party Activities – Conveyance of State Exco Decision to You”, formally communicated Aregbesola’s expulsion, finding him guilty of working against the party’s interests.

APC acknowledged Aregbesola’s past contributions to the party urging him to comply with his expulsion from the party.