Another tanker explosion has occurred in Niger State, the incident happened in Kusogbogi, a boundary community between Agaie and Lapai Local Government Areas, at around 4:00 pm on Monday, January 27.

An eyewitness, Adamu Mohammed, confirmed that four people were inside the tanker at the time of the explosion.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

This comes just a week after a tragic tanker explosion in the Dikko area of Niger State claimed 98 lives.