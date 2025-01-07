Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has secured at least 160 operational vehicles for the state’s security outfits to combat rising incidence of insecurity across the State.

As part of moves to kick off acquisition, the state has completed plans to train forest guards for the newly established security initiative, Operation “Udo Ga Achi,” which is set to launch later this month.

The State Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, made this known in a statement in Awka.

He assured that no effort would be spared in addressing the State’s security challenges.

Mr Mefor emphasised the government’s commitment to a robust, comprehensive approach to tackle insecurity, as Anambra has been grappling with gunmen attacks, which have led to daily fatalities.

The most recent tragedy saw the brutal killings of eight individuals, including two security operatives, in Ihiala, along with similar incidents across the state.

Mefor added that the forest guards will be trained and incorporated into the “Udo Ga Achi” operations, working closely with local vigilance groups to scour forests and protect residents from criminal elements.

The Deputy Commander-General (Intelligence Unit) of the Nigerian Forest Security Service (NFSS), Dr. John Metchie, hailed Soludo for the idea

He stated that the forest guards working in partnership with other security agents, Anambra forests and bushes will be rescued from unknown gunmen, stressing that criminals have no hiding place anymore.