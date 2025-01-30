Justice Chinyere Nwecheonwu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Kuchiako, Kuje, has rescheduled the arraignment of the former Executive Secretary of National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, Usman Yusuf, to February 3rd, 2025.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Wednesday arrested Mr Yusuf and sought to arraign him on Thursday.

A statement by the EFCC’s head of media and publicity, Dele Oyewale, said the arraignment was, however, moved to Monday to allow for amendment of the charges.

Though the Defence counsel made a bail application, it was turned down by the court on account of the defendant’s deferred arraignment.

Justice Nwecheonwu adjourned the matter and ordered that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the EFCC

Recall that Mr Yusuf was sacked by former President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged mismanagement of N919m.

His removal followed the recommendation by a fact-finding panel set up by the Federal Ministry of Health.