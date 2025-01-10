Family of 35-year-old Abdulqadri Olatunji Jimoh, who reportedly died in police custody in Ilorin, Kwara state is asking the Nigeria Police Force to pay for damages.

He died over alleged torture.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun had visited the family promising that justice would be served.

Addressing a press conference in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, the convener of a human rights campaign called “Justice For Olatunji Jimoh” , Mr. Owolabi Olumuyiwa-Tayo, also asked the police to provide cause of the death of the deceased.

He and the family members also demanded the autopsy report be made public on time

Present at the press conference included children of the deceased, Aisha Abdulqadri (nine years), Amidat Abdulqadri (six years), mother; Adijat Jimoh (60 years), father; Jimoh Alabi (65 years).

Others included his elder brother; Ismail Jimoh, a lawyer; Olukayode Oloyede, among other members of the Balogun Fulani area of the Ilorin emirate.

The people, who stated that the matter is already in court to seek justice, noted that the family is pleading with the public and the Nigeria Police Force to assist in thoroughly investigating the case so that it is not swept under the carpet.