Justice Alexander Owoeye of the federal high court in Lagos has adjourned all pending cases involving the alleged stealing accusation filed by the economic and financial crimes commission, EFCC against gospel music promoter, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, often known as Eezee, till February 14.

Mr Eezee is accused of illegally converting $443,371 dollars into his company’s bank account, which purportedly belongs to two gospel performers on his music label, Mercy Chinwo and Judith Kanayo aka JudiKay.

Last week, the judge granted the EFCC’s request for an arrest warrant against Eezee to compel his appearance in court and for him to take his plea in the three-count charge.

But on Friday, when the matter resumed for hearing, the defendant was absent.

His lead counsel, Monday Ubani (SAN) informed Justice Owoeye that the defense had filed two applications, one is seeking to set aside the warrant of arrest alleging concealed facts, while the other motion is challenging the charge on the grounds that the matter is a purely civil case, which the defence wants to be heard before the defendant is put in the dock to take his plea.

But the EFCC counsel, Bilikisu Buhari says the agency just received the court processes and needs time to respond. She added that the court cannot assume jurisdiction in the case until the defendant is arraigned.

After hearing both counsel, the court granted the EFCC’s request for the defense counsel to receive the charge summons on the defendant’s behalf.