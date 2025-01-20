The Akwa Ibom State Government says it is working to curb a suspected Cholera outbreak in the Emereoke Community of the Eastern Obolo LGA of the State.

This was contained in a press statement from the State’s Ministry of Health.

The Ministry says though its not yet clear if the disease is Cholera but added that there have been a few fatalities from the community.

It called for vigilance on the part of all residents while also providing emergency contacts for information on further outbfreak or details about the disease.

Read Full Statement Below…

The attention of the Ministry of Health has been drawn what appears to be a few cases of a disease with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting in Emeroke community of Eastern Obolo LGA early this morning.

The information provided also suggested a few fatalities in the community, that though not yet verified, may be linked to the disease.

The Ministry of Health in line with the proactive stance on issues of community health by our Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, Ph.D, has immediately dispatched a disease surveillance team, led by the State Epidemiologist, to the community to confirm and begin enlightenment campaigns on ways to mitigate the outbreak.

The Ministry of Health hereby advises members of the community and the environs that as an immediate intervention, proper hand washing should be done especially after defecation, that drinking water should be boiled before consumption and all persons with symptoms of diarrhoea or vomiting should seek immediate treatment at the nearest health facility.

Furthermore, the Ministry reminds community leaders to enforce the existing ban on open defecation by the Government.

While the State Government is working on a long-term solution, the Ministry is currently mobilising supplies to the community as an immediate and short-term measure.

The general public is advised to report all suspected cases of Cholera to the phone lines below:

Dr Nchiek- 08038722244

Dr Antia- 08024688616

Signed

Dr Patrick Essiet

Permanent Secretary.