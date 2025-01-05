The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has been received a new commissioner, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, as 34th Police Commissioner in the State.

This was disclosed in a release signed by the PPRO, DSP Timfon John in Uyo.

Azare ,an indigene of Katagum local government area of Bauchi state holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications from Bayero University Kano.

He also holds a Masters degree in Public Policy and Administration and another Masters degree in Crime Management, Prevention and Control, from the same Institution.

The release also adds that Azare was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and was trained at the prestigious Nigeria Police Academy Wudil, Kano, where he graduated with excellent result.

DSP John explained that Azare is passionate and detribalised Nigerian who has traversed the country, serving in sensitive and challenging positions, with dedication and loyalty to his Fatherland.

